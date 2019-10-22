Bhubaneswar: Throwing a challenge at the Commissionerate Police, a case of a major dacoity was reported from Divya Vicar in Samantarapur area in Bhubaneswar in which unidentified miscreants allegedly locked up an elderly couple inside a room and looted valuables late Monday night.

The victims have been identified as Bishnu Charan Palai and his wife Arati Palai.

They lodged a complaint at Lingaraj police station following the incident after which an investigation has been started.

According to the complaint, the dacoits entered into the house by breaking the grill of a window and locked the door of the room from outside in which the couple was sleeping. They looted the gold and silver ornaments and some cash along with other valuables worth Rs 5 lakh before fleeing from the spot.

On being informed, police Tuesday morning reached the spot along with a scientific team and sniffer dogs for investigation. Efforts are on to nab the miscreants, police said.

PNN