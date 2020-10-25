Puri: Acting on a tip-off, Baselishahi police in Puri district busted a dacoit gang and arrested six persons in this connection, Saturday night.

The arrested persons have been identified as Trinath Nayak, Sridhar Nayak, Dilip Barala, Goutam Biswal Himansu Sekhar Patra and Ranjan Raula.

According to the police, a team from the police station was on patrolling duty when it got a call from reliable sources about the address of the dacoit gang where they were planning for a robbery bid.

The team in civil dress reached the isolated spot near Batagaon-Mangalaghat bypass and arrested the miscreants.

Police also seized a sword and liquor from their possession.

The accused confessed that they were planning to rob passerby on the Puri National Highway.

Police have informed that the accused have been court-forwarded after their COVID-19 tests.

