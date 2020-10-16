Bhubaneswar: With the incident of miscreants hacking a sweet stall owner to death in full public view at Samantarapur area in Bhubaneswar still fresh in mind, another incident of a dagger-wielding miscreant terrorising a family came to fore Friday.

This time, the incident was reported from Shastri Nagar.

Sources said, a young man came to Shastri Nagar area Friday noon and went straight towards a house. Standing in front of the house, he whisked out a dagger from a scabbard and started threatening the family members. He threatened to kill the family if they dared to come out of their house.

The atrocious act of the man went unchallenged. Moments later, Kharvel Nagar police reached the spot on being informed. By that time, the miscreant had already fled the spot.

On basis of a report lodged by the family, the cops have launched an investigation. They have retrieved the CCTV footage and a manhunt is on to nab the accused.