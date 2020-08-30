Mainpuri: In a second such incident in a week, a Dalit widow and a man, both belonging to the same community, were publicly shamed for having a relationship. Their heads were tonsured, faces blackened, and were made to wear a garland of shoes, while attempts were also made to disrobe the woman.

The incident took place in Nagla Gurbaksh village Friday night.

Both of them, however, were rescued by police in time.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Based on a complaint lodged by one of the victims, the police arrested three persons Saturday.

Mainpuri Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar said that a case has been registered against 16 people, including 10 unidentified women, under IPC sections 499 and 500 (defamation), 269 and 270 (negligent act likely to spread infectious diseases), and section 506 (criminal intimidation).

He said that a search was on for the remaining accused. The locals have claimed that the duo was in a relationship for the past three years. They said that a neighbour of the woman had allegedly caught her in a “compromising position” with the man Friday night after which they thrashed and publicly shamed them.

The incident came days after a widow and a differently-abled man was thrashed, their heads tonsured and faces blackened before being paraded in a village as punishment for their alleged illicit relationship in Kannauj district.