Puri/Pipili: With Danagahir village and nearby areas under Pipili block in Puri district having been declared as containment zone after a resident of Danagahir village tested positive for the deadly coronavirus, the district administration has taken steps to make essential commodities available at doorsteps of people in this prohibited area.

Danagahir is a revenue village of Hatasahi panchayat under Pipili block. It comprises of six wards namely Danagahir Chowk, Danagahir village, Kainda Sahi, Singhapatna, Talabania and Kalam Sahi. Around 4,000 people inhabit this revenue village.

Apart from Danagahir, ward no.s 14 and 15 have also been declared as ‘containment zone’. Jaypur Sasan, Jaypur fort, Siriapur and Sultan Nagar are the areas coming under these two wards. About 2,000 people reside in these two wards.

With the area being declared as containment zone, the administration has put restriction for the public to go in and out of the area. The containment will be in force till April 14.

As of now the administration has taken steps so that the people residing within the restricted zone do not face any difficulties.

These steps are being monitored by two teams guided by Sub Collector Bhabataran Sahu. Presently, two vehicles carrying vegetables and grocery items are moving around in these restricted areas from 8am to 10am. Similarly, two officers have been entrusted with the job of providing medical facilities to the people. There mobile numbers have been circulated among the residents so that they can contact them if situation arises.

Notably, this Danagahir patient is the first COVID-19 patient in Puri district. He had returned from Delhi after attending the religious congregation at Nizamuddin Dargha there. He was tested positive for the virus Friday night.

PNN