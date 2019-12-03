Dance studios are much in demand as the ultimate fitness centre compared to any gym

Low cost, flexible timings, female instructors and fascinating decors have made dance studios appealing

Compared to last year, there is a 50 per cent surge in admission into various dance studios in city

Bhubaneswar: Gone are the days when fitness aspirants used to queue up in front of gyms to get an admission. Now the scene has changed altogether and dance studios are much in demand as the ultimate fitness hub compared to any gym.

From morning 6 till evening 8, many dance studios are packed with ladies and girls who practice modern dance, zumba, hip-hop and aerobics.

In an attempt to study the transition and analyse the technicalities which have rendered dance studios better than gymnasiums, Orissa POST interacted with city-based dance studio owners, dance teachers or trainers and pupils.

Amit Kumar Nayak, a city-based choreographer and owner of a dance studio here, said, “Dance is the ultimate medium for fitness. It’s fun, musical and rejuvenates a person from top to toe. Gym can help one to build muscles but flexibility can be acquired through dance.”

The city-based gym owners also admitted that they have witnessed a drop in admissions this year.

A city-based gym owner Sashi Babu (name changed) said, “As one needs to dance in sangeet, marriage and other functions and gatherings, gym is a less frequented place nowadays except for those who want to build huge muscle mass. The concept of a beautiful body through multi gyms has been destroyed since dance studios made foray into everyday fitness.”

Another gym owner Sujata also admitted that her gym at Cuttack Road here is witnessing less admissions compared to dance classes for which she has decided to organise free dance classes for her current gym members.

Homemaker Priyambada opined that the gym rates are high and so, having a personal trainer is beyond anyone’s budget. “In a month, one has to spend more than Rs 4,000 (in gyms) whereas dance studios cost Rs 1,000 monthly. My dance teacher is so friendly. Every dance studio has lady trainers so why to visit gyms where only male trainers are there.”

Ashutosh Sahoo also known as ‘kidpest’ (stage name) and owner of a dance and fitness studio, said, “In one session we have 15 participants. We charge Rs 1,000 monthly for five days a week.”

Psychiatrist Rabindra Kumar Das said, “Women face more mental trauma in their everyday life. Dancing improves mood, lowers stress and anxiety. Moreover, depression is weeded out and the activity also increases social bonding.”

CHAITALI SHOME, OP