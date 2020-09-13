Daringbadi: Undeterred by adversities and moving ahead to achieve something with determination and sustained efforts is what 28-year old Mita Pradhan believes.

Mita, a resident of Sudarpada under Daringbadi block of Kandhamal, established herself as a leading woman farmer in the area with her sheer determination. She has broken the stereotypes in the farming in this tribal-dominated region.

Life was normal for her till 2018 as her husband was shouldering all the responsibilities of the family. In the same year, fate took a different turn when her husband Milan Pradhan passed away.

Mita has two children. After losing her husband, she was plunged into mental distress, but did not lose her courage to survive for her two kids.

At this critical juncture, two organizations – Antaranga Yubak Sangh and Jagruti came forward with some financial help to enable her to start farming.

Since then she has been cultivating all kinds of crops depending on the seasons and manages to lead her life.

She is now focusing on cabbage and groundnut farming that earns her enough to feed the family.

After receiving training in organic farming, Mita has adopted this method of cultivation.

“I was helped by Angarang Club and Jagruti,” she said.

In coming days, she aims to expand and diversify the farming. “I plan to cultivate vegetables,” he added.

The block coordinator of the Antaranga Youth Club said that Mita was recently given COVID help and provided farming consultancy.

Kailash Dandapat, secretary of Jagrurti, said that Mita has set an example for others. Some other women farmers have also started cultivating millets, turmeric, cashew, red gram, black gram, castor and soya.

They are encouraged and empowered to be self-sufficient by taking up organic farming in this region, he added.

Farmers are taught about protecting biodiversity and ensuring food security and fair price for their produce.

PNN