Nayagarh: Despite years of promises and changes in government and administration, the fate of tribal communities in Nayagarh district remains unchanged. Even 77 years after India’s Independence, more than 20 villages under the Badasilinga panchayat in Gania block are still deprived of basic facilities like electricity, clean drinking water, and proper roads.

Thousands of people in villages including Kumuri, Adikupa, Damaghati, Bedadi, Tudungi, Bhaliasahi, Serenda, Duising Harijan Sahi, Kuturi, Raikhol, Badabankajhari, Dumuduma Bedininali Sahi, Landia Kutibari, Talabari, Dhaurabani, Ranitaila, Madikupa, Baliajhara, Mushuguda, and Salapaganda continue to live in darkness. In the absence of electricity, the villagers are forced to burn large wooden logs to carry out their night-time activities.

With no proper water supply or tube wells, villagers are compelled to rely on water from streams, which is often unsafe. Villages such as Rekadi, Janakajhola, Bedadi, and Kumuri lack both ponds as well as tube wells. In Rashitaila and several other areas, access to potable water remains a major concern. Although the Soil Conservation department has constructed ponds in some areas, tribal villages have been largely left out.

Irrigation facilities are non-existent, and villagers are unfamiliar with the concept of lift irrigation. The Water Resources department has allegedly failed to provide any support. Mobile connectivity is equally poor, with BSNL towers either non-functional or absent. In some villages like Mushuguda, residents mount their mobile phones on bamboo poles to catch weak signals. Requests for installation of private mobile towers have gone unanswered, it is alleged.

Despite repeated demands, several interior villages are yet to be connected with proper roads. People rely on makeshift jungle paths from locations such as proper roads from Buriapaju Chhak to Gedi Chhak, and Basaganda Chhak to the Boudh border are yet to be constructed. Appeals for pucca roads from Sanabankajhari to Badabankajhari, Bankajhari Chhak to Duising, Dhipisahi Pataraphadi to Bedinanali Sahi, Badasilinga to Tolakapatia and Bahamula Chhak to Kuturi have seen no action so far. Post offices in Tudungi, Bedadi, and Buriapaju allegedly remain closed most of the time due to the absence of staff.

Locals have demanded the relocation of these offices to permanent buildings on government land instead of rented accommodations. Village development committees, where present, do not function effectively. There are no signboards to indicate their presence, and there is no transparency on how development funds—often as much as Rs 10,000 per village— are being utilised.

Anganwadi centres are inconsistently allocated in these villages. While Dhamaghati, with only four households, has one, Jankajhola with 16 households does not have any. Similarly, villages like Sagadabhanga are in need of such centres, but have yet to be considered.

Though there is presence of ASHA workers in villages like Buriapaju, residents report receiving no government healthcare benefits. Areas like Mushuguda, Salapagandha, and Kuturi continue to demand ASHA worker appointments without success.

Local residents, including Bhanu Pradhan, have expressed frustration over the lack of basic amenities. “The government has forgotten to build roads or ensure proper water supply. We are forced to use contaminated water and often falling ill,” she said.

Jankajhola’s village head also raised concerns. “We have repeatedly submitted complaints to the district Collector, MLA, and various departmental officers, but our appeals continue to be ignored. While promises are made, nothing ever changes on the ground,” he rued.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Bikash Parishad’s state vice-president, Niranjan Dash, announced that a protest will be staged in front of the Gania block office Tuesday (May 6) over the continued neglect of these villages.

PNN