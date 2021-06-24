Rasulpur: There is mismatch of data between KALIA and Pradhan Mantri Kishan Yojana (PMKY) lists of beneficiaries in Rasulpur block. It is said that more people are benefitting from KALIA scheme than that of the Centre’s PMKY.

As many as 2,503 farmers in the block are yet to benefit from the PMKY because of the faults in farmer records such as Aadhaar cards and other identity proofs they had shared while registering for the PMKY.

The block agriculture department has shown promptness in fixing these faults. The authorities are collecting proper records from farmers and coordinating with the state government to ensure that the left-out farmers get the PMKY benefits at the earliest, said assistant agriculture officer Bhagyadhar Sahu.

In the absence of a foolproof yardstick to identify farmers, benefits of KALIA and PMKY are not reaching maximum number of farmers in the state. Up till now, 25,000 farmers in the block are benefitting from the KALIA scheme.

But there are fewer beneficiaries of the PMKY in the block. A preliminary report of the agriculture department has revealed that there are 5,000 eligible farmers in the block who are yet to get the PMKY benefits. This is because there are faults in records with regard to 2,503 families.

Out of this, the names of 1,406 farmer families are not in the PMKY list while there are problems in the proofs provided by the remaining 1,097 farmer families.

There are no difficulties for KALIA beneficiaries, as the state government scheme uses the Aadhaar cards of the beneficiaries to transfer the money, which does not happen in case of PMKY where people get the benefits based on their savings bank account records.

The recent merger of PSU banks has compounded the problems of these beneficiaries as in many cases the old passbook numbers are no longer valid, especially farmers having accounts with cooperative banks are the worst sufferers.

Even as the state government has been following with the Centre to streamline the PMKY payments, the beneficiaries have started receiving the payments, even if late.

The Centre has transferred Rs 16,000 to farmers’ accounts in eight installments. Beneficiaries of both the KALIA and the PMKY are seeking expeditious transfer of money to their accounts to help them survive the pandemic times.

