Bhubaneswar: A day after releasing results for Plus II Arts and vocational courses, the controller of examination for Council of Higher Education Odisha (CHSE) Bijay Kumar Sahoo Sunday informed that a notification regarding rechecking of marks for these examination papers will be released September 11.

Following the instructions in the notification, students can apply for rechecking of their marks in any of the subjects or papers they attended in the annual examination held in March 2020.

No decision has been taken so far about holding of Instant Examination due to COVID-19 pandemic. However, the council will release the date of conducting instant examination following the direction of the state government, Sahoo said.

Notably, CHSE Saturday released the Plus II Arts result for 2019-20 academic year.

School and mass education department minister Samir Ranjan Dash declared the result at CHSE headquarters. Similarly, the result of the vocational stream was also declared by the minister.

According to Dash, this year the pass percentage of Plus II Arts stands at 67.56 per cent. Last year the pass percentage was 65.89.

The pass percentage of male students stands at 57.53 while it is 75.48 for girl students.

In total 1,48,452 students passed the examination. Only one student scored above 90 per cent.

Bargarh district topped the chart with 76.63 pass percentage.

A total of 3.43 lakh students had appeared for the Plus-II examinations. Of these, 2,18,800 students appeared in the Arts stream.

The pass percentage of vocational stream examinations stands at 57.53 per cent. In total 7,032 students gave the exam out of which 4,046 passed the exam.

Earlier July 27, Dash declared that the Plus II Arts result shall be published by August last week. However, after an employee of CHSE tested positive for COVID-19, the result declaration was postponed to September first week.

Notably, the council had already declared the Plus II Science results August 12. As many as 70.21 per cent science students in Odisha had cleared the examinations.

Similarly, Plus II Commerce result had been declared August 19. As many as 74.95 per cent commerce students in Odisha had cleared the examinations.

