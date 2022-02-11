New Delhi: The last two years of lockdowns and social distancing restrictions have altered how people connect online and what they seek when looking for a partner. Bumble, the women-first dating app, reveals the dating deal breakers for single Indians ahead of Valentine’s Day.

Clear dating intentions: Who doesn’t want to be on the same page as their friends? Not having clear dating intentions can be a deal breaker for 66 percent of single Indians polled as they embrace dating in 2022.

Aligned on political leanings: For Gen Z and young millennials in India, political views are becoming increasingly important. According to Bumble’s research, not agreeing on political views can be a deal breaker when it comes to dating. 46 per cent of single Indians polled say they will not date someone with opposing political views.

Vaccinated or not: For daters in India, adhering to safety protocols is still critical. Almost one-third (27 per cent) of Indians polled prefer not to go on a date without first discussing COVID-related safety precautions and health concerns, and up to 42 percent say they will not go on a date or have sex with someone who has not received the COVID-19 vaccine.

Bumble has added a COVID Preferences Center to the Bumble app, which can be accessed by tapping the profile icon. This will help normalise and better facilitate conversations about dating during the pandemic. Following a match, both individuals will be able to see what the other person’s dating preferences are – virtual only, or meeting outdoors and in uncrowded places only – and what precautions they want to take.

“It’s critical to be authentic about who you are and what matters to you in order to forge a meaningful connection.” Lockdown restrictions and social distancing norms have had a seismic impact on our dating priorities and choices when it comes to who, when, and how we want to date in the last two years. 2022 appears to be the year when people want to date in the way that is most comfortable for them, without making any compromises.” Bumble’s India Communications Director, Samarpita Samaddar, commented.