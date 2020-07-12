Los Angeles: Celebrity couple David and Victoria Beckham’s son Brooklyn is engaged to girlfriend, actress Nicola Peltz.

Brooklyn, 21, has been dating Nicola, 25, for seven months, and he took to Instagram to share the news. A photo of them together showed Nicola wearing her engagement ring, reports mirror.co.uk.

“Two weeks ago I asked my soul mate to marry me and she said yes. I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and daddy one day. I love you baby,” Brooklyn wrote.

According to a source: “Brooklyn has been telling his friends in LA that he and Nicola are engaged. It’s common knowledge among their group of friends. They are smitten.”

Meanwhile, the source added: “David and Victoria have very much given this relationship their blessing. It’s a very exciting time for the whole family and after a few previous rocky relationships, they think Brooklyn has landed on his feet.”

Last summer, Brooklyn had split from model Hana Cross.

He and Nicola announced their relationship in January by posting a black-and-white picture of themselves wearing towels.