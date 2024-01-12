Johannesburg: Ahead of the start of the Under-19 Cricket World Cup next week, Cricket South Africa took the bold decision of removing teenager David Teeger as the captain for the U19 team. The decision was taken in lieu of the pro-Israel comments that were made by Teeger last year, lending support to the Israeli soldiers in the battle with Palestine. The decision was taken as CSA sensed there could be the risk of “conflict or even violence, including between rival groups of protestors”.

David hasn’t been removed from the squad but will no longer lead the team in the tournament. CSA took the decision “in the best interests of all the players, the SA U-19 team, and David himself.”

“As is the case with all such events, CSA has been receiving regular security and risk updates regarding the World Cup. We have been advised that protests related to the war in Gaza can be anticipated at the venues for the tournament,” CSA said in a statement.

“We have also been advised that they are likely to focus on the position of the SA Under-19 captain, David Teeger, and that there is a risk that they could result in conflict or even violence, including between rival groups of protestors.

“CSA has a primary duty to safeguard the interests and safety of all those involved in the World Cup and must accordingly respect the expert advice of those responsible for the safety of participants and spectators.

“In all the circumstances, CSA has decided that David should be relieved of the captaincy for the tournament. This is in the best interests of all the players, the SA U19 team and David himself.”

PNN