New Delhi: India’s most wanted fugitive is Dawood Ibrahim. Now his younger brother and accused in the Mumbai serial blasts, Anees Ibrahim is under the lens of Indian security agencies. This is because it has been alleged that Anees Ibrahim is involved in smuggling and manufacturing of contraband narcotics.

Anees Ibrahim’s close aide Kailash Rajput is a high profile drug operator based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). He is already on the wanted list of Mumbai Police and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), for smuggling drugs from India. Sources said Tuesday that police are also trying to nab him.

Anees’s has linkages with a drug syndicate operating in South Mumbai. It came to light when his aide Arif Bhujwala was arrested by the NCB earlier this year from Raigarh in Maharashtra.

“During questioning of Arif Bhujwala, it was revealed that he was in touch with Kailash Rajput, an alleged financier of Anees Ibrahim. The last-named also looks after the D-company’s drug operation in Europe. Kailash’s location has been traced in Dubai by our agencies,” informed an officer associated with investigations.

Based on specific inputs of intelligence agencies, the NCB has been trailing D-company’s drug operators in India. The bureau hit the jackpot when its sleuths busted a drug factory in South Mumbai in January. It was reportedly run by Dawood’s aide Chinku Pathan. After Pathan’s questioning, the sleuths arrested Bhujwala, linked with Anees Ibrahim. Bhujwala disclosed that he had earlier visited Dubai, where he met Anees’s financier Kailash.

A report of Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of Mumbai Police reveals that Kailash has links with Mexican cartel. He had been involved in smuggling huge consignments of drugs like Phenethyl-4-Piperidone and Fentanyl from India.

The report says that in 2019, a rice exporter was interrogated by the ANC. He later revealed that during a holiday trip to Dubai in November 2018, he was introduced to Kailash. Through this exporter, Kailash tried to smuggle a shipment of drugs from Mumbai, which was to be pushed to Mexico.

Dossier on Kailash says that he fled to Dubai in 2014 and later came into contact with Anees, who is currently based in Karachi.

A major shift in D-company, sources said, is that earlier such underworld operations were directly looked at by Chhota Shakeel. But recently Anees, who handles the finance of D-company, started looking after drug operations.

Sources said Anees’s operatives are also based in Germany, Netherlands and Britain. They look after the lucrative drug deals of D-company in Europe. Earlier Dawood’s right hand man, Iqbal Mirchi was reportedly in-charge of Dawood’s drug operations in Europe.