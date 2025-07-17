Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray Thursday met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the move coming a day after the latter’s ‘come here’ offer to his former ally set off political speculation in the state.

Thackeray met Fadnavis in the chamber of legislative council chairperson Ram Shinde. During the meeting, which lasted for about half an hour, the former CM’s son and Worli MLA Aaditya Thackeray was also present.

Wednesday, speaking at the farewell function of leader of opposition in the council Ambadas Danve, the CM, in a tongue-in-cheek remark, told Uddhav Thackeray that the BJP was not likely to join him in the opposition, but he can come over to the ruling side.

“Uddhav ji, there is no scope (for a change in government) till 2029. We do not have the scope to come to the other (opposition’s) side. You have the scope to come here, and it can be thought about. We can think about it differently,” Fadnavis said.

The undivided Shiv Sena led by Thackeray parted ways with the longtime ally BJP after the 2019 assembly elections over a dispute on sharing the CM’s post.

