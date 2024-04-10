Bhubaneswar: The day temperature across Odisha, presently comfortable following rains in several parts, is likely to rise from April 15, SOA’s Centre for Environment and Climate (CEC) said Wednesday.

The temperature is likely to rise a little in south interior districts from April 14, but it will rise steadily from the next day with the disappearance of an anti-cyclone along the Odisha coast in the Bay of Bengal from April 15, CEC Director Sarat Chandra Das said.

It will cause a stoppage of sea breezes towards coastal Odisha, which will favour the flow of northwesterly dry hot air into the state accompanied by clear sky conditions.

The conditions will push up the day’s temperature, Sahu said.

An anticyclone is a weather system with high barometric pressure at its centre, around which air circulates slowly in a clockwise direction. These are associated with calm and fine weather.

Extreme heat conditions, however, will be felt April 17, and most stations in coastal Odisha may record a day temperature of 42 to 44 degrees Celsius April 18.

Sahu said some of the coastal places might even experience a higher temperature compared to interior Odisha.

UNI