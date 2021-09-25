Bhubaneswar: The historic Daya River on Bhubaneswar outskirts is among 11 most polluted rivers in the state, a report released by Odisha Forests and Environment Department has said.

With several drains of the city dumping wastewater, and chemicals from clay idol immersions, the water of the river has turned toxic, locals alleged.

Despite a ban on clay idol immersion in natural waterbodies, idols of Lord Ganesh, Vishwakarma, and goddess Khudurkuni were recently immersed in the river. In addition, Daya was hit with flood five days ago due to low pressure induced incessant rains.

Dhauli police station chief Dayanidhi Nayak said, “A temporary pond was set up near the river in view of the Puja season. On monitoring, police realised that initially, some people dumped the idols in the makeshift pond but later they again started immersing idols in the river.”

“People need to do their bit to keep the river clean,” Nayak added.

Meanwhile, the ban notwithstanding, nearby factories continue to release untreated water into the river adding to the woes.

In the past, people were dependent on the river for bathing, drinking, and agricultural activities. However, the discharge of wastewater along with other chemicals from industries has led to water pollution in Daya.

There have been demands from various quarters to act against those polluting the river.