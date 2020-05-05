New Delhi: A juvenile was apprehended Monday and quizzed by the police Tuesday in the ‘Bois Locker Room’ case. The arrest came a day after the Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) issued notices to the police regarding the Instagram group. The members of the group used to share ‘’objectionable posts about minor girls’.

Acts of outrage

The online group was being used by some persons to share objectionable pictures of minor girls. They also discussed illegal acts including rape. The ‘Bois Locker Room’ group had approximately 20 members.

The cyber cell of Delhi Police took cognisance of the matter after screenshots from the group went viral on social media. The police have also found that some of the members of the group are aged above 18 years.

According to a senior police officer, a school student has been apprehended and he has identified other members of the group. The other members will also be quizzed, said the officer.

DCW chief demands strict action

Meanwhile DCW chief Swati Maliwal said Tuesday that those who were part of the group should not be spared. The commission had issued notices to police and the photo and video sharing social media app. DCW said that objectionable pictures of minor girls were being shared and illegal acts were being discussed, including rape.

Maliwal said police are investigating about the other members of the group. “These were the same people who were making plans to gangrape girls. They were making objectionable comments about them. Such persons should not be spared,” the DCW chief said.

Maliwal also appealed to people that they should exit such groups. They also should report about such groups to DCW. She also appreciated those girls who had reported about the group and called them ‘brave’’.

“If they are facing any issues, they can approach the DCW and we will help them. I appeal to society to support such girls,” said Maliwal.

Sordid conversation

A number of conversations in ‘Bois Locker Room’ revolved around sexual assault often against their own classmates. They were done in a frighteningly casual way. The comments raised worries about the normalising of rape, misogyny and objectification in schools. “I will rape her easily,” one of the posts read.

Agencies