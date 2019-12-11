New Delhi: The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has issued notices to the Centre and the AAP government over the delay in setting-up of fast-track courts in the national capital.

The Commission said there is an acute shortage of fast-track courts in Delhi and those that exist suffer from severe pendencies, leading to judicial delays having unimaginable consequences on the life and liberty of lakhs of sexual assault survivors.

The Delhi Commission for Women Act, 1994 mandates the Commission to investigate and examine all matters relating to the safeguards provided for women under the Constitution and give recommendations to the government on the issue of women safety.

The act also empowers the commission to seek any information, requisition any public record or copy from any office for the purpose, and gives it powers of a civil court in this regard.

The panel has instituted an inquiry into the matter and has sought information from the Centre and Delhi government on the details of fast-track courts currently operational in Delhi.

They have also sought details of fast-track courts that have been sanctioned by the government but have not been operationalised along with reasons for their non-operationalisation till date. They have also sought details about the timeline by which such courts will be operationalised.

It has also asked whether any assessment has been done to ascertain the number of fast-track courts required in Delhi and details of pending proposals.

The Commission has sought the information from Principal Secretary, Department of Law and Justice, Delhi government and joint secretary, UT division, Ministry of Home Affairs by December 13.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal, has been on a hunger strike to demand capital punishment for rapists within six months of their conviction.

PTI