Morada: Large-scale irregularities are allegedly scuttling the purpose of social security scheme in Morada block of tribal dominated Mayurbhanj district, as many people who died months ago were found to have received pension money. This was exposed in a social audit report. The report said, one of the beneficiaries who died eight months ago, was paid pension. Moreover, many other dead people have been shown as alive in official records and their pension money is being misappropriated for months together.

At a recent public hearing camp, block social auditor Mita Bentakar and district social auditor Pradip Chakraborty presented the audit report in which such irregularities were glaringly pointed out. Ram Marandi, a resident of Nuajhalia panchayat, was a beneficiary of old age pension. He died July 30, 2021, but surprisingly his pension money for six months has been embezzled. However, officials who have misappropriated the money are yet face the action. In the same panchayat, another beneficiary died June 4, 2021, but his pension money up to November, 2021, has been misappropriated.

Similarly, pension money of three other dead people in the same panchayat has been misappropriated. In Sanamundabani panchayat, a beneficiary died in December 2021, but his pension money for January was misappropriated.

In Barkand panchayat, pension money of a beneficiary who died months back has been embezzled for one and a half years. Apart, pension money of many beneficiaries in Palsamuduli, Bhaliadiha, Durgapur and Gadia panchayats has been misappropriated. On other hand, scores of poor people eligible for pension have been deprived of their entitlements.

In the report, it was stated that panchayat executive officers (PEOs) of those panchayats and block social security officer are responsible for such irregularities. ADM Rudranarayan Mohanty has directed Morada BDO Sagar Pal to take action in this regard. The BDO said that an investigation into the irregularities is on and action will be taken after the investigation report is available.