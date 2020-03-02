Soro: Hundreds of dead fowls were found near the National Highway-16 under Soro police limits in Balasore district Sunday.

Locals suspected that the fowls might have died due to bird flu. This has triggered panic among the locals about the possible outbreak of bird flu in the area.

Some locals first spotted the dead fowls on a garbage heap near NH-16. As the news spread, Veterinary Assistant Surgeon of Soro, Dr Budhhiram Sahu rushed to the spot and collected samples of the dead birds.

An investigation was launched into the circumstances under which the dead birds were dumped there.

However, it was learnt that there was no trace of bird flu in Soro area.

The veterinary officials have advised the people not to panic about bird flu.

PNN