Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government Tuesday extended the deadline for the verification of beneficiaries under the Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) scheme to August 27, officials said.

The state government undertook verification of the beneficiaries after members across party lines in the recently-concluded Assembly session alleged that a number of fake persons are availing benefits of the KALIA scheme.

Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment Minister Arun Kumar Sahoo said the last date for verification of the list of beneficiaries under KALIA scheme has been extended from August 14 to 27.

“The verification of the remaining beneficiaries will be done at the panchayat level, August 27, block-level August 29 and district level, August 31,” Arun Kumar Sahoo said.

Out of the 51 lakh beneficiaries given financial assistance under the scheme, verification has been completed for 13 lakh, the minister informed.

The state government launched the KALIA scheme last year to provide financial assistance to needy small and marginal farmers, share croppers, landless agricultural labourers. A beneficiary is given Rs 5,000 for one crop.

The minister said the ineligible beneficiaries who have been identified during the first phase verification, will not get the second installment of Rs 5,000.

Earlier, the government had urged the people to report the names of ineligible beneficiaries who have received money under the KALIA scheme with an assurance that the identity of the informant will be kept confidential.

