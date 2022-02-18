Ahmedabad: A special court here Friday awarded death sentence to 38 convicts in the 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts case, which had claimed 56 lives and left over 200 injured.

Special court judge A R Patel also sentenced 11 other convicts in the case to life imprisonment till their death.

On February 8, the court had convicted 49 accused and acquitted 28 others in the case.

As many as 20 explosions had ripped through the city July 26, 2008.

The court had concluded the trial against 77 accused in September last year. Out of the 78 accused on trial, one had turned approver.