Bali: The death toll in the capsize of a passenger ship in the waters off Indonesia’s resort island of Bali has increased to 10, while 13 others remain unaccounted for, according to authorities.

The 10th body was discovered Friday some 500 metres from the closest beach, reports Xinhua news agency.

According to Gede Darmada, head of the Bali Search and Rescue Office, 51 individuals have been rescued out of the updated passenger list of 77, with 10 dead and 16 still missing.

The KMP Yunicee ship capsized June 29 near the Gilimanuk port in Bali after departing from the Ketapang port in the East Java province.