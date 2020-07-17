Mumbai: The death toll in the building collapse in the Fort area of Mumbai has gone up to six with four more persons succumbing to injuries informed Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) authorities here Friday morning. They also said that the search operation was still underway at the site as some more people are expected to be still trapped.

Two persons were killed after a corner portion of six-storey ‘Bhanushali’ building collapsed in the Fort area around 4.45pm Thursday.

Three more persons, who were rescued from the site, were declared dead at the hospital around midnight Thursday, while a 62-year-old woman died Friday morning, an official of the BMC said. The woman was taken out from the debris and rushed to the state-run JJ Hospital, where she was declared brought dead, he said.

Three people are still injured of which condition of a 17-year-boy is critical, the official added.

