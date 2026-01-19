Adamuz: Spanish police said Monday that at least 39 people died in a high-speed train collision Sunday in southern Spain, and rescue efforts were continuing.

The collision took place Sunday afternoon when a high-speed train derailed, jumped onto the track in the opposite direction and slammed into an incoming train near Adamuz.

Rescue efforts were still underway Monday morning. Dozens more were injured in the crash.

The Spanish Red Cross set up a help centre in the town of Adamuz, near the crash site, offering assistance to emergency services and people seeking information. Members of Spain’s civil guard and civil defence worked on site throughout the night.