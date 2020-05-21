Kendrapara: The Kendrapara District Collector Samarth Verma informed Thursday that the two deaths reported Wednesday were not due to cyclone Amphan. The district collector said those dead had died of other causes.

There were two deaths reported from Kendrapara district during the cyclone. The first was 57-year-old Koili Behera, a resident of Satabhaya village under Rajnagar block. The second person was identified as Jamuna Mandal. She was the wife of Bikash of Badadubi village of Batighar panchayat. Her body was found in a small rivulet.

Koili died due to health related issues. However, Jamuna’s mother Arati Mandal Thursday lodged a complaint with Jambu Marine police station. She alleged that her daughter had been murdered over family vendetta.

Jambu Marine police station inspector-in-charge (IIC) Ram Kumar Murmu said the police have detained Bikash. “A case (No-55/20) has been registered and the body has been sent to Kendrapara DHH for post-mortem. A probe has been launched regarding the unnatural death,” informed Murmu.

Verma said the district administration was successful in controlling damages due to the cyclone. He said there were zero casualties in the district. “We are assessing the damage caused by cyclone Amphan and steps are being taken to bring everything back to the normal,” said Verma. He also informed that the administration has provided Rs 10,000 to the kin of the deceased Koili of Satabhaya village.

