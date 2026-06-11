Bhubaneswar: Senior BJP leader Debashish Samantaray was elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Odisha in the by-election held for a vacant seat Thursday.

No polling was required as Samantaray was lone candidate in the fray.

Samantaray, a former Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader, recently joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The ruling party had nominated him for the Rajya Sabha by-election following the vacancy of the seat.

His election further strengthens BJP’s representation from Odisha in the Upper House of Parliament.