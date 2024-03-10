Sambalpur: With an influx of local and foreign tourists, the Debrigarh sanctuary and Hirakud reservoir have emerged as a tourism hotspot in recent years. With this greater tourist presence in view, the local administration has taken initiatives to promote eco-tourism in the region with the help of local communities.

Among the initiatives, given increased leopard sightings during jungle safari and sightings of other wild animals all along the grasslands between Hirakud lake and Debrigarh, Hirakud wildlife division authorities, under supervision of Wildlife Organization, have upscaled 7 sqkm of the eastern side spanning Bat Island inside Hirakud. “Sitting places have been designed to accommodate 60 to 80 tourists at a time, between 6 am to 6 pm daily, with breakfast and evening high-tea. All amenities are made out of locally collected palm tree, bamboo, and natural stones curated by the local communities adjoining Debrigarh.

Visitors are swept off by the view of pristine beach with crystal clear turquoise water of Hirakud spread vast at front with rugged forested mountains and cliff at the back of island,” said a forest official. The official added that tourists can now enjoy summer and winter evenings amidst the calm and shallow waters of the lake while listening to calls of animals echoing through the sanctuary. “This makes walking through the island not only adventurous but also soul-soothing. All amenities have been created using natural materials giving the Island a vintage look, without any construction. The Island is a 7 sqkm forest patch inside Hirakud lake with a population of around 1,200 Indian Fruit Bats, popularly known as Indian Flying Fox,” he added.