Wildlife sanctuaries have emerged as eco-tourism hotspots in recent times. With inflow of foreigners and nature lovers to the sanctuaries, these places are generating more employment opportunities for locals and garnering success in conservation and livelihood while ensuring safety for wildlife.

Debrigarh, a wildlife sanctuary in Bargarh district, which has been made completely free from any human settlement following one of the country’s largest ‘peaceful’ relocations of forest-dwellers, is situated near Sambalpur’s Hirakud dam.

The wildlife sanctuary is an important location for the conservation of various local wildlife and their habitat. It is home to a wide variety of flora and fauna. The sanctuary is home to more than 40 species of mammals, 234 species of birds, 41 species of reptiles, 12 species of amphibians, 65 species of fish and 85 species of butterflies.

The sanctuary is bound on the east and north by the colossal Hirakud reservoir. It is one of the select few sanctuaries in the state supporting both terrestrial and aquatic biodiversity, which further attracts a significant number of migratory waterfowl during winter, and is also home to over 250 plant species, many of which have ethnobotanical and medicinal value.

It is an eco-sensitive zone from both an ecological and environmental point of view and industries or class of industries and their operations and processes has been prohibited here.

The sanctuary, nestled between the Hirakud dam and reservoir, makes for a picturesque setting. It finds a special mention because of noted freedom fighter Veer Surendra Sai who during his rebellion against the British made his base at ‘Barapathara’ located within the sanctuary. The place has emerged as a tourism hotspot in recent times with inflow of foreigners and nature lovers.

The sanctuary which according to data has one tiger and 82 leopards, and other wild animals, attracts tourist during jungle safari and guarantees sighting of the animals all along the grasslands between Hirakud lake and forests of Debrigarh. Hirakud Wildlife Division authorities under supervision of wildlife organization are taking all the steps to increase the attraction of the sanctuary without sustainably compromising with nature. Also over 3.24 lakh migratory birds visited Hirakud reservoir last year.

Visitors are swept off by the view of the pristine riverfront with crystal clear turquoise water of Hirakud spread vast at front with rugged forested mountains and cliff at the back of the island. Summer and winter evenings amid calm and shallow waters of lake with calls of animals echoing from the sanctuary makes this Island not only adventurous but also soul soothing.

Last year, Debrigarh ecotourism had earned booming revenue of Rs.2.5 crore (April 2022 to March 2023). Around 27,000 visitors from different parts of India and the state visited Debrigarh. Tourists from different European countries, South Africa, USA, Sydney etc also came here for either night stay inside sanctuary or for enjoying jungle safari and boating in huge Hirakud wetlands. The sanctuary provides packages such as ‘Hirakud Cruise’, ‘Island Odyssey’that have gained popularity, mostly among local tourists.

Jungle trekking with knowledgeable eco-guides, bird watching, kayaking, and cycling are equally popular. Visitors have tours in jungle safari inside Debrigarh sanctuary and can sight animals such as sambar herds, bison herds, deer, bear, wildboar and many peacocks – male and female foraging together is a common sight on forest roads in tourism zone.

The sanctuary recently started hiking program organised under Nature Education Program in which the different activities conducted during trek like- connect with nature, talking to the trees etc.

The villages nearby and their families are engaged in ecotourism activities in Debrigarh. Odisha ecotourism model is serving as a good livelihood option for the forest-dependent communities. Ninety per cent of revenue generated goes to villagers managing it in the form of their wages, recurring expenses, infrastructure maintenance etc and also for development of villages. Debrigarh tourism zone is managed ‘Plastic Free’ by the locals. From reception centre to villagers managing night stay facilities all are trained and have learned to speak and understand different languages, said DFO Anshu Pragyan Das of Hirakud Wildlife Division.

The state government recently inaugurated Barabakhara Eco Park, Hirakud Nature Park and Debrigarh Nature Park near Debrigrah sanctuary which also adds attractions. These parks are managed by the villagers.

The authorities have new plans and initiatives which will be implemented in April this year, said Das.

Arindam Ganguly, OP