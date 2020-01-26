Mumbai: Actress Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaya Furniturewalla whose debut film Jawaani Jaaneman is set to hit the screens on Valentine’s Day has said that she won’t mind doing a steamy scene with Kartik Aryan. She made the comment while talking on a chat show.

Alaya did not hide her fondness about Kartik Aryan one bit. “I wouldn’t mind doing a steamy scene with him (Kartik) after watching the one between him and Sara in the Love Aaj Kal trailer. Asked about her reaction if she found Kartik in her bed, she said: “I won’t be surprised if I woke up and found Kartik Aaryan in my bed.” Alaya also mentioned that she is prepared to tackle all questions on her relationships and will never shy away from opening up if she is into one.

“I am too simple to be single, I am too complicated to be in a relationship but I am just right to be in this industry,” added Alaya. She also said that she is in the right age to be in a relationship.

The topic then veered to Ananya Panday. The debutant said that Ananya doesn’t have a good answer on nepotism. She was asked about the one thing she has that Ananya doesn’t. “Ananya Panday doesn’t have a good answer on nepotism but I do,” said Alaya. She also stated that she looks at all the career graphs of her contemporaries. “I look at every single one of them,” she informed.

