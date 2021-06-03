Bhubaneswar: Many students and teachers in the Capital city here have welcomed the Central government’s decision to cancel the CBSE Class XII exams in the wake of the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic.

Talking to Orissa POST, many students claimed that the decision to cancel the exams has brought them a sigh of relief.

Anurag Patnaik of SAI International School said Class XII exam is an important milestone in a student’s career. The exam plays a significant role for admissions into higher education institutions. “We were preparing for the examination for last five months. The uncertainty over the exams had caused immense stress and anxiety among the students. Thus the Central government’s decision has ended all uncertainty and speculation over the exams. We welcome the decision,” Patnaik said.

SS Mardikar, another student of SAI International School, said it’s good that the government has taken a call on the CBSE board exams. “Though Class XII exam has a lot of importance in a student’s life, it is not wise to conduct the exam amid the pandemic. We welcome the decision and wait for the details regarding the evaluation method,” Mardikar added.

Subhranshu Dash of Delhi Public School, Kalinga, said, “I am glad that the Centre decided to cancel the examination keeping the pandemic situation in mind. We had worked hard for the exam and all our efforts would have wasted if there were only objective papers. I also welcome the decision to allow students to take the exams as and when the situation becomes conducive. It is a tough time for students who were planning to opt for higher studies.”

Many teachers too opined that the decision has brought much-needed relief to the students and parents amid the pandemic. “Following requests from students all over the country, the Prime Minister has cancelled the CBSE Class XII exams. It is a much-awaited decision. With the alarming rise in Covid cases across the country, cancellation of the exams has brought relief to both students and their guardians. Conducting a crucial examination amidst the pandemic could have posed several challenges for the schools,” said Mona Lisa Bal, Chairperson, KiiT International School.

SAI International School principal Nilakanth Panigrahi said, “For the last several days, there was a big question mark on the Class XII examination. The decision taken by the Centre is the right one in the prevailing scenario.”

Principal of ODM Public School Satyabrata Minaketan said, “No examination can be more important than life and safety of our students and teachers. Moreover, the exam could raise the infection rate. This result can be rationally and reasonably tabulated on the basis of the half-yearly examination and Pre-Board examination and if necessary the performances of students in Class XI and Class X examination can also be taken into account.”