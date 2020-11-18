Bhubaneswar: The School and Mass Education (S&ME) department Minister Samir Ranjan Dash made it clear Wednesday that the state government’s decision to permanently shut a number of schools was based on the concerned District Collectors’ reports.

The state government aims at providing quality education to school students in the years ahead, Dash clarified.

The S&ME department has already decided to permanently shut over 14,000 schools across Odisha from the next academic session.

“So far the decision for completely shutting down 14,000 schools in the State is concerned, we have already identified them basing on below 20 students strength across Odisha while in coastal areas below 40. But, our Government’s intention is not to close down the schools, rather to impart quality education,” Dash said.

“It is unfair to teach 18 to 20 students in a classroom and impart education from Class I to V. With the enactment of RTE (Right to Education) Act, schools mushroomed everywhere. It is now being observed that the students are being deprived of requisite number of classrooms and teachers as well,” Dash argued.

Notably, in places where students would have to cross highways, rivers, streams, hills and forests to reach schools with fewer than 20 students will be allowed to continue on the basis of District Collectors’ report.

PNN