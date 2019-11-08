Hachette India commenced operations in 2008 and began its local publishing programme in May, 2009 with Amit Varma’s ‘My Friend Sancho,’ the highest selling fiction debut of the year. This was followed by such books as Manjit Kumar’s ‘Quantum’ and ‘Seeds of Terror’ by Gretchen Peters. Managing director of the firm Thomas Abraham was in the city to chart out an expansion plan. In a tête-à-tête with Arindam ganguly of Orissa Post, he speaks about the current trend in reading. Excerpts:

What is your strategy to promote the culture of reading in India?

A reading culture exists here but we have seen a short-term deviation due to distractions such as Netflix and other streaming channels. However, this will not be permanent because it is a phase. Another issue is that at times, publishers aren’t able to meet the demands of the reader. Spreading awareness of book availability among readers is paramount. Lack of independent bookstores in cities is another major issue.

How do you see the pricing of Indian books?

Pricing of many books is quite high due to rising paper costs. This is a result of the government’s 5% custom duty on imported books. Such steps are unrealistic and no other countries have such rules.

Which is the most preferred category of books among masses today?

Unfortunately, non-fiction books are more popular in India due to youngsters’ need for exam preparation. Fictional books help in fostering one’s imagination. It is instrumental in the all-round development of readers. The type of authors becoming popular and bestsellers is a matter of concern as it leads to more focus on particular types of books. This halts readers from exploring varied genre of books.

Do you feel that the habit of reading declined due to smart phones?

When e-books were launched, it was expected to be the next big thing. But it didn’t take off as expected. There is passion in printed books but nowadays, sales depend on brands rather than themes. We must promote and have more independent bookstores because the happiness and experience of selecting works from varied range of books has its own charm. You can order your favourite books online but the pleasure of discovering other books while searching for another happens only in book stores.

What is your opinion on movies inspired from books?

In recent times, many books have been adopted into movies and have been successful at the box-office. However, all books don’t have the potential of being adopted into movies. Stephen Kings’s ‘IT’ was hugely successful but there are many other works of his which were not that great. The good thing about Indian authors is that sometimes, adapted movies become more popular than books and that helps in creation of brands.

What are your future plans in India?

We have completed ten years in India. We are beginning our local publications gradually. We will try to expand in other cities as well.