Keonjhar: Forest department officials under Balibandh beat of Champua range Saturday morning recovered the decomposed carcass of a sub-adult female elephant from Chamakpur forest in Keonjhar district.

The female elephant is believed to have died two weeks ago, officials said. However, the Forest Department has not confirmed whether the jumbo has been poached or has died due to natural reasons.

After being informed, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Keonjhar forest division Dhanraj HD rushed to the spot and started an investigation into the matter.

The official ruled out heat wave as the cause of death as it is assumed to have died about 20 days back and the area is near river Baitarani.

“Preliminary inquiry suggests that it is a female elephant. Hence there is no doubt of the theft of tusks. The cause of the death could be ascertained only after a probe. As the area is inhabited by tribals, we are inquiring about the possibilities of death from all angles,” the DFO said.

Sources alleged that due to extensive mining activities and deforestation, the habitation of the wild elephants has been destroyed. Due to lack of food and shelter, the elephant herds move into human habitations and conflicts occur.

