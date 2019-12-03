New Delhi: In the backdrop of China’s aggressive naval expansion, Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh pitched Tuesday for higher budgetary allocation for his force. He voiced concerns over decline in the Navy’s share in defence allocation from 18 per cent in 2012-13 to 13 per cent in 2019-20.

In a reference to Indian Navy driving out a Chinese PLA ship from India’s Exclusive Economic Zone in September, the Navy Chief asserted that such activities will be dealt with sternly.

The Navy’s long-term capability plan is to have three aircraft carriers so that two carrier battle groups are ready for deployment in the Indian Ocean Region round-the-clock.

In a press conference on the eve of the ‘Navy Day’, Karambir said the first indigenous aircraft carrier (IAC) will be fully operational by 2022 and it will have a fleet of MiG-29K aircraft.

According to plans, Karambir said the second IAC will be the 65,000 ton CATOBAR aircraft carrier with electric propulsion and that Navy will shortly approach the government seeking approval for the project. At present, the Indian Navy is operating Russian-origin INS Vikramaditya which is India’s only aircraft carrier.

On China’s increasing forays into the Indian Ocean Region, Admiral Karambir Singh said seven to eight Chinese ships are usually present in region at any point of time.

Asked why China has not been invited to the Milan maritime exercises along with 41 other countries, he said only like-minded nations will be part of it. He also asserted that the Navy is fully prepared to deal with national security challenges.

Referring to the Navy’s modernisation plan, Karambir said it was a fact that the budget for the force has declined from 18 per cent in 2012-13 to 13 per cent in 2019-20. “Our hope is that we get some more funds.”

It is learnt that the Navy has already communicated to the Prime Minister’s Office the need for adequate funds for modernisation of the force.

PTI