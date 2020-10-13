Bhubaneswar: The deep depression over West Central Bay of Bengal crossed north Andhra Pradesh coast close to Kakinada between 6.30am and 7.30am Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department’s morning bulletin stated.

The bulletin also informed that the deep depression crossed the coast with maximum sustained wind speed of 55-65 kmph gusting to 75kmph.

Under its impact, eight districts of Odisha have been issued with ‘yellow warning’. These districts are Malkangiri, Rayagada, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri and Jagatsinghpur. One or two places of these districts are likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall. Places along and off south Odisha are to witness wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph.

At the same time, thunderstorm with lightning warning has been issued for districts like Koraput, Nabarangpur, Malkangiri, Gajapati, Puri, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Ganjam, Nayagarh, Khurda and Jagatsinghpur, including twin cities of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar till 12 noon, the regional centre of India Meteorological Centre forecasted.

Meanwhile, the Gajapati district administration has evacuated more than 500 people living in areas under Udayagiri, Gumma, Raigarh and Kashinagar blocks following heavy rainfall caused by the deep depression.

As the sea condition will be rough to very rough, the fishermen have been warned against venturing into the sea.

