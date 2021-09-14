New Delhi: The deep depression over north interior Odisha moved further west-north-westwards early Tuesday with a speed of 21 kmph, weakening into a depression, and lay centred over north interior Odisha and adjoining north Chhattisgarh.

Several areas across Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat have been witnessing intense rainfall since the past 24 hours.

The depression lay centred about 80 km west-northwest of Jharsiguda in Odisha, and about 120 km south-southeast of Ambikapur in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday morning. It is very likely to continue to move west-north-westwards across north Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh and weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area during the next 48 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin at 12 noon said on Tuesday.

Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places are likely over Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, South Gujarat and Saurashtra, while heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places over north Konkan, north Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Marathawada, Vidarbha, East Rajasthan, Odisha, Jharkhand and West Bengal on Tuesday.

Light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated heavy to very heavy and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely over Gujarat and west Madhya Pradesh; very heavy rainfall ia forecast at isolated places over East Madhya Pradesh and East Rajasthan and heavy rainfall at isolated places over north Konkan on Wednesday.