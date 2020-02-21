Mumbai: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s film Brahmastra is one of the most talked about movies of 2020. Meanwhile, some interesting information has emerged regarding this film.

If the sources are to be believed, the film was also offered to Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.

According to sources, director Ayan Mukherjee approached Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone to play the role of Ranbir aka Shiva’s parents.

In this film, Ranbir’s character loses his parents at a very young age.

Ayan needed two actors from the younger generation – in their mid 30s – to play it. Then he approached Ranveer and Deepika for the same.

However, it is heard that none of them were ready for these roles. Ayan’s hunt for actors who could play these characters is still on.

The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Akkineni Nagarjuna in pivotal roles and will serve as the first film in a planned trilogy.

The film is scheduled for release 4 December 2020 in standard formats, 3D and IMAX.