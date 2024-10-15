Mumbai: Deepika Padukone, who welcomed her first child last month, has already returned to work.

On Tuesday, Ranveer Singh shared a video of their new commercial, featuring both him and Deepika. Fans quickly flocked to the comments section, showering love on the Piku actress. It seems that the new mom Deepika is not in a mood to take a break after embracing motherhood. Reacting to the commercial, one fan wrote, “Most stunning couple,” while another said, “This is so cute.” Many fans also requested the couple to reveal their newborn baby girl’s name. One netizen commented, “Hey Ranveer, what’s your baby girl’s name? We fans are waiting for the name announcement.”

Ranveer and Deepika, who got married in 2018, welcomed their baby girl on September 8 and the couple announced the arrival of their child with a joint social media post. Recently, the Chennai Express actress opened up about the common struggle of sleep deprivation that many mothers face. During her Live Love Laugh Lecture series, Deepika shared how being constantly sleep-deprived and burned out has affected her, even influencing her decision-making. She said, “When you are sleep-deprived or burnt out the decisions that you make and I think sometimes I can actually feel it. I know on particular days when I am feeling stressed or burnt out because I haven’t slept enough or practice my self-care rituals…I can tell that my decision-making is getting affected to some extent.”

On the work front, Deepika will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s upcoming cop drama Singham Again, alongside Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff, and Akshay Kumar. Deepika will be playing Shakti Shetty, aka Lady Singham, in the film. Singham Again will be her first movie after the birth of her daughter. The film is set to release in theatres on November 1, coinciding with this Diwali.