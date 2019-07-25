Jagatsinghpur: The parking area lease holder and the shop keepers running their businesses from the shops managed by Maa Sarala temple administration here have been served a notice by the temple administration to pay back their pending dues by July 27.

According to a source in the administration, the total arrear stands at Rs 35.33 lakh.

Temple executive officer Sangram Keshari Dhal has served a notice to them asking to make payment of their outstanding dues by July 27 or face the music.

The source informed, the parking lease holders and shopkeepers at Maa Sarala shrine should have deposited two installments of their rents by now. But none of them had deposited it till a report on it was published in Dharitri. The Collector and endowment department rose to action and asked the shopkeepers to make payment their outstanding dues.

For this year, the installment for the shopkeepers selling puja articles including ‘bhog’ has been fixed at Rs 8,67,325. After being served a notice, they have recently deposited nearly Rs 4 lakh. They have to deposit Rs 17 lakh by July 27- current year’s Rs 13 lakh and Rs 4 lakh of 2018-19.

Similarly, those who sell lamps have deposited Rs7,53,000 towards one installment. They have been served a notice asking them to pay the rest Rs 7, 53, 000 by July 27.

The parking space lease holder’s single installment stands at Rs 2,90,000. However, the vendor has not deposited a single rupee so far. He has been asked to deposit about Rs 11 lakh-last year’s outstanding Rs 5,80,000 and this year’s Rs 5,00,000.

Meanwhile, collector Sangram Keshari Mahapatra, who recently visited the shrine and reviewed the day-to-day activities, said the Chandan tank here would be renovated. For this, it would be first emptied and then its silt would be removed. The tank would have four fountains set up. Drainage department would be entrusted with the job. ‘Foot washing’ facility at the shrine would also be renovated.

“I have held a discussion with the executive engineer of OTDC. Another round of meeting would be held the coming Wednesday. The work on the market complex is going on. The shops would be allotted on priority basis to those who lost their shops at the time of Nabakalebara,” he added.

The open space lying to the south of the temple would be designated for parking. A toilet would also come up here. This apart, OTDC is also constructing a complex. Special attention would be given to keep the temple surrounding neat and clean, the collector informed.