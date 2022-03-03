Paralakhemundi: A sarpanch candidate, who faced debacle in the recently-concluded panchayat elections, has allegedly tried to exact revenge on the villagers and cut off the roads in Gajapati district Wednesday.

The incident was reported from Gangabada panchayat under Raigad block in Gajapati district bordering Andhra Pradesh. The defeated sarpanch candidate was identified as Barik Sabar.

In his bid to settle scores with the villagers over his defeat, Sabar allegedly dug up the roads to the villages and also put up boulders on roads to disrupt communication.

The matter came to the light after the newly-elected sarpanch, Haribandhu Karji, lodged a complaint against Sabar at Garabandh police station. Acting on the complaint, police visited the spot and removed the boulders from the roads Wednesday.

They also directed to fill the roads dug up by Sabar. Meanwhile, the supporters of the defeated candidate were found hurling abuses at the police personnel conducting a probe.

Karji alleged that Andhra Pradesh’s unsuccessful bid to stall the panchayat polls provoked Sabar to disrupt communication to the villages.

When contacted, Garabandh PS inspector in-charge (IIC) Sarbeswar Samantaray said, “A probe is underway and action will be taken after evidence is found.”

However, an attempt to get the response of the defeated candidate Sabar was unsuccessful. Reports said three candidates – Haribandhu Karji, Barik Sabar and Pradip Kumar Bhuyan – were contesting for the post of sarpanch in Gangabada panchayat.

The panchayat has a total of 1,515 voters out of which 1,324 voters exercised their franchise. While Karji polled 590 votes, Sabar got 394 votes and Bhuyan bagged 243 votes.

Karji alleged that Sabar, after his drubbing, is conspiring to stall implementation of all developmental works in the villages on the provocation of some leaders of Andhra Pradesh.

Sabar dug up roads at some places and put up boulders in some other places to disrupt communication to Pachidia, Sagadia, Labha, Motasahi and Kantakumbha villages in the panchayat bordering Andhra Pradesh late Tuesday night.

PNN