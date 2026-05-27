New Delhi: The defence ministry has kick-started the selection process for a private sector partner to build a fifth-generation fighter jet under the ambitious Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) project, widely considered as the nation’s biggest indigenous aerospace programme.

The ministry issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) or tender to Tata Advanced Systems, Larsen and Toubro and Bharat Forge as part of the selection process.

While the Larsen and Toubro has partnered Bharat Electronics Limited, Bharat Forge has reached an understanding with the defence public sector undertaking BEML.

Interestingly, state-run aerospace major Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) has been kept out of the process.

India has been focusing on the ambitious AMCA project to develop the medium-weight deep penetration fighter jet with advanced stealth features to bolster its air power capability.

According to the RFP document, the first flight of the aircraft must take place within 30 months from the date of contract signing.

It said the AMCA project will have to be implemented under a strict timeline, and a mandatory 1,800-sortie flight test programme must be completed within 84 months of contract signing before the fighter jet can transition to series production.

The first prototype is expected to be rolled out by 2029 using the GE F414 engine.

The RFP document said the winning bidder will have to set up a new company within three months of selection following which the contract will be sealed.

The new company cannot have foreign shareholding beyond passive institutional investments permitted under Indian regulations and must remain under the ownership and control of resident Indian citizens.

Out of the three contenders, the Tatas have the experience of setting up a production facility along with Airbus to assemble C-295 military transport aircraft in Gujarat’s Vadodara.

The IAF plans to have seven squadrons of the AMCA, starting in 2035, when the series production will begin.

AMCA, along with the Tejas light combat aircraft are planned to be the mainstay of the Indian Air Force.

After the three companies submit their responses to the RFP, the selection process for the project is likely to be completed in four to five months.

The selected private defence major will then work with the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), an entity that operates under the defence ministry, for developing the prototypes of the aircraft.

Under the project, the government plans to build five prototypes of the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA).

The IAF has been pushing for the AMCA project in view of its long-term requirement.

India’s confidence in the development of the AMCA saw a significant jump after the development of the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas.

Manufactured by state-run aerospace behemoth HAL, the Tejas aircraft is a potent platform for air combat and offensive air support missions, while reconnaissance and anti-ship operations are its secondary roles.

The IAF is also in the process of procuring 114 Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft (MRFA).

In April 2019, the IAF issued an RFI (Request for Information), or initial tender, to acquire 114 jets at a cost of around USD 18 billion. It was billed as one of the world’s biggest military procurement programmes in recent years.