New Delhi: Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane will pay a two-day visit to Oman beginning Tuesday to consolidate strategic partnership between the two countries.

Aramane is travelling to the gulf nation primarily to co-chair the 12th meeting of India-Oman joint military cooperation committee along with Omanese defence ministry’s Secretary General Dr Mohammed bin Naseer bin Ali Al-Zaabi.

It is expected that the regional situation including the incidents of attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea would figure in the deliberations.

“During the bilateral talks, Giridhar Aramane will review defence cooperation between the two countries and explore new initiatives like industry collaboration to further strengthen bilateral engagements,” the defence ministry said.

It said the two sides will also exchange views on regional and global issues of shared interest.

“The visit will further consolidate defence cooperation and strategic partnership between the two countries spanning every sphere of military collaboration, such as bilateral exercises, staff talks, training as well as new and emerging areas,” the ministry said in a statement.

It said India and Oman have a “robust and multi-faceted” relationship which has expanded into several strategic areas, including defence and security.

“Both the countries are committed to work under the vision of strategic partnership. The two countries have a common interest in peace and prosperity of the entire region,” it said.

PTI