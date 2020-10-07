Hathras (UP): Delhi AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar was Wednesday booked for meeting Hathras victim’s family. Kuldeep Kumar had tested positive for COVID-19 before he met the Dalit woman’s family. However, Kuldeep Kumar broke protocols and violated guidelines for meeting the victim’s family members. So he has been booked, police said. The FIR was registered against the Kondli MLA under the Epidemic Diseases Act at Chandpa Police Station here, they informed.

According to the MLA’s Twitter account, he tested positive for the disease September 29. He met the victim’s family October 4. The police said Kumar should have followed 14 days of isolation norms. They added that he would be sent a notice in this regard.

A 19-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly gang-raped by four upper-caste men September 14 here. She was found beaten and tortured, her tongue cut as she bit it when the accused attempted to strangle her, police said. She died a fortnight later at a Delhi hospital.

The Uttar Pradesh government has sought an apex court-monitored CBI inquiry into the incident.