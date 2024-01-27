New Delhi: The son of a Delhi Police ACP was allegedly thrown into a canal in Haryana by two men, including a clerk with a lawyer in Tis Hazari court, who had accompanied him to a wedding in Bhiwani, police said Friday.

The entire incident was unearthed after 19-year-old Abhishek, a resident of Narela, was arrested and interrogated, prompting police to add Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code in the FIR which was earlier registered as an abduction case at Samaipur Badli police station.

The case initially began as a missing person complaint filed by ACP Yashpal Chauhan, who reported the disappearance of his son Lakshay, 26, who failed to return home after attending a wedding in Bhiwani.

“Abhishek was nabbed today and on interrogation, it was revealed that on the noon of January 22 (Monday), Vikas, the lawyer’s clerk, contacted him and asked him to come with him to attend a marriage function in Bhiwani,” Deputy Commissioner of Police, Outer North, Ravi Kumar Singh said.

Vikas had told Abhishek that Lakshay, who also practises in Tis Hazari Courts, had taken a loan from him and when he asked for his money back, Lakshay misbehaved with him.

The duo hatched a plan to eliminate Lakshay, deciding to throw him into Munak Nahar in Haryana.

“Both the accused and the victim started Monday afternoon from Mukarba Chowk where Lakshay met them in a car. Abhishek sat inside the car with Lakshay and later Vikas joined them,” the DCP said.

The crime unfolded during the return journey.

“By late night, they reached the marriage function in Bhiwani and left after 12am,” said the DCP.

Stopping at Panipat, the trio got out of the car to relieve themselves.

“Seizing the opportunity, Abhishek and Vikas allegedly pushed Lakshay into the canal and fled. Vikas later dropped Abhishek off in Narela before making his escape,” the DCP said.

“Police have subsequently added sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code in the FIR, based on the evidence gathered so far. Efforts are underway to locate the victim’s body and the whereabouts of the second suspect, Vikas,” he added.

IANS