New Delhi: An Afghan national was arrested with more than 215 grams of ‘charas’ in Lajpat Nagar area, an official said Sunday.

The accused, Najib Ahmed, allegedly came to India in 2014 and continued to stay even after his visa expired in 2015, he added.

According to the police, information was received that a foreign national was actively supplying charas in the Lajpat Nagar area.

“Acting on the tip-off, a raiding team was formed and a trap was laid at the identified location November 21. During the operation, the suspect arrived at the spot on a scooter, after which he was apprehended,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Hemant Tiwari said.

A search led to the recovery of 215.74 grams of high-quality charas, he added.

An FIR has been registered in this connection under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The officer said that, during interrogation, the accused, a native of Afghanistan, told police that he came to India in 2014 and continued to stay despite the expiry of his visa in 2015.

He told investigators that he had been supplying drugs in parts of South and Southeast Delhi for some time. He has no previous criminal record, and further investigation is in progress, the officer added.

