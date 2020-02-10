New Delhi: The Delhi BJP and Congress condemned Monday the alleged molestation of students at the all-women ‘Gargi College’ during a cultural festival and demanded that the culprits be arrested at the earliest.

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari said the college administration should immediately provide CCTV camera footage of the campus to the police.

“What happened at ‘Gargi College’ is highly condemnable, culprits should be apprehended at the earliest. College admin should get CCTV footage and release the same to investigation agency and media on priority… so that culprits can be booked,” Tiwari tweeted.

Delhi Congress president Subhash Chopra slammed the police and the government for ‘failing’ to protect women.

“I am very much anguished by the ‘Gargi College’ incident. What could be more sorrowful that the girl students are not safe in their own college in the national capital. It’s highly shameful that Delhi Police silently watched the atrocities against women. The Centre and Kejriwal government cannot escape the responsibility of women safety,” Chopra said in a tweet.

The college students were allegedly molested by a group of men who had gatecrashed a cultural festival February 6. The incident came to light after some students took to Instagram to narrate their unpleasant experiences during the college fest.

Delhi Police registered a case in this connection Monday after receiving a complaint by the college authorities.

PTI