New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is in the chair for a third consecutive term met Tuesday Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Though he did not disclose what was discussed in the meeting Kejriwal took to Twitter to describe it as ‘fruitful’.

“Met Hon’ble Home Minister Shri Amit Shah ji. Had a very good and fruitful meeting. Discussed several issues related to Delhi. Both of us agreed that we will work together for development of Delhi,” wrote Kejriwal.

Since the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) swept to power in Delhi winning 62 of the 70 Assembly constituencies, this was the first meeting between Kejriwal and Shah.

Kejriwal and six of his ministers took oath Sunday at a mega ceremony at Ramlila Maidan which was attended by a huge crowd. The Delhi CM had invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the event along with the seven MPs from Delhi and the eight newly-elected BJP MLAs. However, none attended the event.

It should however, be stated here that Modi was in Varanasi, his constituency, to attend some programmes. However, he congratulated through the social media the Delhi CM.

Delhi saw a bitter election campaign as the BJP tried to make a comeback in the national capital after two decades. Despite a massive campaign involving most of its 270 parliamentarians, 70 Union Ministers and state leaders, the party just marginally increased its tally from three to eight seats.

Agencies