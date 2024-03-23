New Delhi: Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, is set to hold a press conference on Saturday, at 12 pm. Notably, she made here first ever public statement regarding the Aam Aadmi Party supremo’s arrest in excise policy case.

Her statement on X, Friday, came after a Delhi court sent the CM to six days’ custody under Enforcement Directorate, the same day.

Sunita Kejriwal’s post on X read: “Modi ji got your thrice-elected Chief Minister arrested out of arrogance of power. He is trying to crush everyone. This is a betrayal of the people of Delhi. Your Chief Minister has always stood with you. Whether inside or outside, his life is dedicated to the country. The public knows everything… Jai Hind.”

आपके 3 बार चुने हुए मुख्यमंत्री को मोदीजी ने सत्ता के अहंकार में गिरफ़्तार करवाया।सबको crush करने में लगे हैं। यह दिल्ली के लोगो के साथ धोखा है।आपके मुख्यमंत्री हमेशा आपके साथ खड़े रहें हैं।अंदर रहें या बाहर, उनका जीवन देश को समर्पित है।जनता जनार्दन है सब जानती है।जय हिन्द🙏 — Sunita Kejriwal (@KejriwalSunita) March 22, 2024

CM Kejriwal will be in ED’s custody till March 28.

Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi Minister Gopal Rai had claimed that the family of Arvind Kejriwal has been put under house arrest.